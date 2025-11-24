Hamas delegation in Egypt as Israel claims commander’s killing

CAIRO: A senior Hamas delegation met Egypt’s intelligence chief in Cairo on Sunday and informed him of ceasefire violations by Tel Aviv, as the Israeli military claimed it had killed a local Hamas commander in Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas said it reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in its meeting with Egypt’s intelligence chief, but accused Israel of continued violations that it said threatened to undermine the deal.

The delegation, which included exiled Hamas Gaza chief Khalil Al-Hayya, called for a “clear and defined mechanism” under the supervision of mediators to document and halt any breaches of the deal.

The Israeli military claimed on Sunday it had killed a local Hamas commander Alaa Al-Hadidi in Gaza, the head of supply in Hamas’ production headquarters. It said he was killed in one of the attacks across the Gaza Strip.

Hamas did not release a statement on the commander’s reported killing.

FO slams attacks

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office denounced Israel’s continued strikes on Gaza, calling Saturday’s attack that killed at least 21 people a grave breach of international law and a serious blow to ongoing peace efforts.

“Pakistan condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the attacks by Israeli occupying forces across Gaza.” It added that the strikes had resulted in the deaths of several Palestinian civilians and left many others wounded.

“Such actions constitute a blatant violation of international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the recently concluded peace agreement at Sharm el-Sheikh,” the FO said.

The statement added that these attacks also undermine international efforts aimed at achieving “lasting peace and stability” in the region.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025