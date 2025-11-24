Shaheens retain Asia Cup Rising Stars title

DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens defended a modest 125 to beat Bangladesh ‘A’ in a nerve-shredding Super Over thriller and successfully defend their Asia Cup Rising Stars title at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

In a final that swung wildly in the space of 40 minutes, Pakistan were bowled out for 125 after yet another top-order meltdown, only for their spinners to rip through Bang­ladesh ‘A’ and leave them reeling at 53 for 7.

A gritty 43-run eighth-wicket stand between Rakibul Hasan and SM Meherob threatened the unthinkable, before three huge sixes in the 19th over from Abdul Gaffar Saqlain took the game to a Super Over.

Ahmed Daniyal lean-bowled both batters in the first four balls of the Super Over to restrict Bangladesh to just six.

Ripon Mondol, Bangladesh’s hero with the ball in the main game, started superbly with two yorkers but Saad Masood’s flicked four off the third legitimate delivery sealed a famous victory for Pakistan Shaheens.

Earlier, Shaheens’ batting woes resurfaced on a tricky two-paced surface. They lost Yasir Khan to a run-out off the very first ball when Gaffar’s brilliant direct hit caught the opener short.

Two balls later, Mohammad Faiq was castled by left-arm spinner Meherob and when Ghazi Ghori played down the wrong line to Rakibul, Pakistan were 25 for 3 in the powerplay.

Maaz Sadaqat counter-attacked briefly with a 23-ball 23, but once he chopped on against part-time off-spinner Jishan Alam, the innings fell away.

Only Arafat Minhas (25) and a fighting 38 from 26 balls by Saad — the only batter to strike at above 100 after the powerplay — offered resistance.

Bangladesh’s spinners strangled the middle overs, Rakibul finishing with 2-16 and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby a miserly 0-17 from his four.

Mondol then blew away the lower order with a devastating 19th over that yielded three wickets for just two runs, including two pinpoint yorkers.

Chasing 126, Bangladesh looked well set at 36 for 1 after four overs, Habibur Rahman Sohan having launched Ubaid Shah for a huge six. But the introduction of spin turned the game on its head.

Arafat Minhas struck with his third ball, trapping Jishan lbw, and in his next over removed Mahidul Islam Ankon in identical fashion.

Saad then produced a rank long-hop that Sohan spooned to midwicket, and when Sufiyan Muqeem skidded one through Akbar Ali’s gate, Bangladesh had lost four wickets for eight runs.

Sufiyan, the outstanding bowler of the tournament, was unplayable at times, finishing with 3-11 from four overs including two googlies that crashed into the stumps.

At 53 for 7, Pakistan appeared home and dry, only for Rakibul (24) and Meherob (19) to add 37 crucial runs and keep Bangladesh hopes flickering.

The drama peaked in the final two overs; Shahid Aziz was hammered for three sixes in the 19th as Saqlain took 20 runs off it.

Needing seven off the last over, Daniyal kept his nerve, conceding just three runs and two byes off the first five balls before a leg-bye off the final delivery forced the tie.

