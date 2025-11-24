Empowered teachers

IN the developing world, teachers have a role that extends well beyond that of educators. The change that teachers bring about not only impacts their students’ academic attainment, it also has ripple effects on their students’ families in many ways. Education is a critical tool of social development and, as evidence shows, learning outcomes are strongly correlated to teacher quality. Our cultural and religious legacy also recognises the indelible impact of a teacher and describes teaching as a ‘noble’ profession and almost elevates the teacher to the status of a parent.

Yet, our teachers remain constrained. Trapped in systems reeking of mistrust, lack of professional support and ad hoc policies, teachers often find their individual passion and dedication unsustainable. No matter how goal-focused or resilient they may be, a counterproductive environment erodes their motivation.

The role and vision of school leaders is paramount in creating a community of learning where teachers collaborate across school levels, where change is organically sustained, where focus on positive growth is the norm and teachers share the vision. Resistance damages the progress of educational institutions.

Resistance can never be quelled; it finds its way into deflected anger, targeting students in classrooms, or it manifests itself in conflicts with parents and colleagues. These outcomes are not only detrimental to learners’ development and well-being, but also damaging for the students’ educational achievement and the reputation of schools. The solution may lie in empowering teachers strategically, so that they feel trusted, supported and inspired. Much of that has to do with hiring the right people and handing over responsibilities rather than hovering with criticism. Great schools aren’t built by policies and programmes — they’re built by great teachers who can support students and ignite their potential. Teachers flourish when they can innovate, experiment and take accountability for their actions. And when teachers flourish, students thrive.

In schools where systems are in place to embed teachers’ voice and vision, where their input is not merely sought by way of feedback and surveys and where they are included in decision-making, the level of energy, focus and momentum changes to a ‘can do’ attitude in teaching and learning practices.

Great schools are built by great teachers.

An area of sustainable support is professional development. In many schools, professional development sessions are conducted as a ‘check box’ exercise. However, there are also schools where teachers are involved in planning sessions, bringing challenges to the surface and exchanging research that leads to action. In these schools, teachers know that their contribution matters.

Teacher empowerment isn’t a one-time act, and it isn’t a coin flip that can bring about changes instantly. The effort comes from the vision at the top and it requires sustained action through conversations where leaders listen and lift colleagues, where grievances are addressed and where the mindset is that of striving together for greater institutional success.

Teachers feel empowered when they are involved in school improvement planning, when they are part of growth decisions and are given strategic aims that they know will impact growth. Even where linear career progression is not always an option, pathways can be created to add roles and responsibilities that capitalise on the skills of individual teachers. For example, a teacher who is willing to invest time and effort in training as a well-being officer can be tasked with developing and implementing a well-being plan for colleagues. Those who have experience in leading tra­nsformation can be tasked with helping junior colleagues in adapting to technology or new processes. Those who are great at mediation skills can be given ‘ombuds’ roles to address conflicts among staff.

Schools today operate within a complex environment shaped by heightened parental expectations, technological demands and societal pressures affecting social and emotional well-being. While they navigate these complexities, the task of school leaders has escalated into a demanding role that requires rapid and continuous adaptation, razor-sharp monitoring and seamless communication.

The teachers’ role is no longer restricted to delivering the curriculum and producing results. It has extended to a collaborative partnership in building systems of education through reimagining possibilities, while continuously pushing the boundaries of achievement and capability. The learners — the ultimate beneficiaries — inevitably gain from the enhanced role and upgraded skills of their teachers.

The writer is a teacher educator, author and Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, UK. The views expressed are her own and do not reflect those of her employer.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025