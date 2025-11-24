E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Mayor opens RO plant in Mauripur

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 24, 2025
KARACHI: City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has inaugurated a reverse osmosis (RO) plant in the Mauripur area that would supply upto 100,000 gallons of clean drinking water daily to residents.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that the long-standing water supply issue faced by residents of Mauripur Grex Colony was finally being addressed.

“In line with the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, this RO plant will benefit four nearby communities and provide between 90,000 and 100,000 gallons of clean drinking water daily,” he said.

He said this project by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation was a milestone because, unlike conventional RO plants that treat groundwater, this plant draws seawater through a 5-kilometre pipeline.

“The seawater is desalinated using RO technology and supplied to the local population,” he added.

“Access to clean water is a basic right, and the PPP is committed to ensuring this right through practical steps,” he said.

The mayor noted that development work in the area, including road repairs, parks, playgrounds, sewage treatment plants and an additional RO plant, was under way.

A special development package for the people of Gabopat was also being prepared, he added.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

