Special branch to be made separate unit to check terrorism in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Sunday approved establishment of the special branch of police as a separate specialised unit to meet the province’s intelligence and counter-terrorism requirements.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said that provision of all necessary human resources, technical equipment, infrastructure and other facilities would be ensured on a priority basis to upgrade the unit on modern lines.

Chairing a meeting, he also granted approval for creation of 1,221 new posts in special branch along with a substantial financial package to strengthen operational capacity of the unit.

The chief minister approved Rs1,820 million for infrastructure development and construction of new buildings for special branch, and Rs904.7 million for procurement of vehicles. Special branch will receive 98 vehicles and 404 motorcycles.

The statement said that Rs2,543.9 million was approved for procurement of advanced technical equipment, technology, surveillance systems and intelligence-related tools for the unit.

Former official says CTD and Elite Force are already doing the same job

“The chief minister also directed that proposed allowances for special branch personnel should be processed on priority,” it said. He reiterated that police force was a vital pillar in fight against militancy and all necessary resources must be provided to it without any delay to strengthen professional capabilities of special branch.

The chief minister also approved establishment of new buildings for the unit across the province.

The meeting was informed that special branch personnel were performing key responsibilities including intelligence gathering, security assessment, verification, surveys and surveillance across the province.

The participants of the meeting were informed that 308 personnel from merged districts were integrated into special branch. “In 2025, special branch successfully neutralised two suicide jackets, 32 improvised explosive devices, 70 rocket shells, and 288 hand grenades, preventing several potential terrorist attacks.

Over the past year, the unit also provided security to 635 political gatherings and completed verification of arms and explosive licences, 3,124 National Database and Registration Authority verifications, 6,840 passport verifications, 14,518 China-Pakistan Economic Corridor-related verifications, 6,060 personal verifications and 9,413 official employee verifications.

Security experts however said if a department already existed to counter militancy, there was no need to task another department the same job.

“We already have counter-terrorism department (CTD) of police besides Elite Force of police department doing the same job. CTD collects intelligence and also carries out operations,” former head of special branch Syed Akhtar Ali Shah told Dawn.

He said that special branch had a separate role. He said that it collected information in political gatherings, banned literature, verification of documents besides content of speeches made by political and religious leadership.

“Funds and resources should be directed towards one specialised department, which is already there --CTD-- so that the department’s capabilities are improved, rather distributing the same amount among three different departments,” said Mr Shah.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025