Rescue 1122, PRCS conduct first-aid drill

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A one-day first-aid training session and practical simulation exercise were held on Sunday in South Waziristan Lower and South Waziristan Upper districts on Sunday.

The session was organised jointly by Rescue 1122 and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society newly merged areas (PRCS) to strengthen emergency response capabilities and raise the professional competence of rescue personnel.

The exercise was convened under the directives of the director general Rescue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah, regional director South KP, Imran Yousafzai and the district emergency officer. The programme formed an integral part of ongoing efforts to reinforce operational preparedness across both the districts.

Participants included Rescue 1122 teams from South Waziristan Lower and South Waziristan Upper, alongside certified trainers and specialists from the PRCS.

The comprehensive day-long programme combined theoretical briefings with hands-on demonstrations and scenario-based drills designed to replicate real-life emergencies. Key modules covered during the session included cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), haemorrhage control, fire-emergency response techniques, disaster management principles, contemporary basic-life-support procedures and rapid on-scene triage and response protocols.

Trainers emphasised that the initial minutes following an incident are often decisive in saving lives. They underscored the necessity for rescue teams to master first-aid skills, emergency management techniques and disaster-response procedures.

