Over 5,000 cops perform by-poll duty

LAHORE: Lahore police executed comprehensive and effective security arrangements to provide a peaceful environment during the 2025 by-election in the provincial metropolis.

More than 5,000 police officers and personnel, including woman constables, were deployed for election duty, a spokesperson for Lahore police said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

As many as 132 pickets and 322 checkpoints were also set up across the city, where security remained on high alert, he added.

The spokesperson further said that three SPs, six SDPOs and 24 SHOs supervised security operations in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that a well-coordinated security plan was executed to facilitate the peaceful conduct of the by-election.

He said the efficient arrangements ensured that law and order remained fully under control and the citizens cast their votes in a peaceful atmosphere.

The security operations were closely monitored through control rooms and CCTV cameras. Meanwhile, Dolphin Force and Police Response Unit (PRU) teams also carried out continuous patrolling across the city. Senior police officers monitored the situation in the field, he added.

All police units demonstrated exemplary teamwork, making every possible effort to maintain peace throughout the electoral process, he concluded.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025