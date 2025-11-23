E-Paper | February 28, 2026

India win cricket’s first blind women’s T20 World Cup

AFP Published November 23, 2025
India’s players celebrate after their team’s victory in the first Blind Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final against Nepal at the P. Sara Oval International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on November 23, 2025.—AFP
India’s players celebrate after their team’s victory in the first Blind Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final against Nepal at the P. Sara Oval International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on November 23, 2025.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

India beat Nepal by seven wickets in Colombo on Sunday to win the first Blind Women’s T20 World Cup.

India won the toss and elected to field and restricted Nepal to 114-5.

They replied with 117-3 in just 12 overs to become the unbeaten champions in an inaugural tournament that also included Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the United States.

India’s Phula Saren top scored with 44 off 27 deliveries. Nepal’s top scorer was Sarita Ghimire with 35 off 38 balls.

Sri Lanka and India co-hosted the tournament with the final at Sri Lanka’s oldest Test venue, the P. Saravanamuttu Stadium.

Blind cricket is played with a white plastic ball packed with ball bearings that rattle as it rolls — which allows it to be heard by players.

The bowler must ask the striker if he or she is ready and then yell “play” as the ball is delivered underarm with at least one bounce.

Each side has 11 players, like regular cricket, but at least four must be totally blind. Players are required to wear blindfolds for fairness.

Fielders clap once to reveal their positions.

Others players can be partially sighted, classified by how far they can see — two metres for B2 players, six for B3.

Each team can have up to eight B1, or totally blind, players. Any run scored by a B1 player is counted as two.

Sport

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Rights on paper
Updated 26 Feb, 2026

Rights on paper

The report assigns Pakistan a legal frameworks score of 46.68, far below the global average of 67.
Terrorists’ reach
26 Feb, 2026

Terrorists’ reach

AT least nine police personnel were martyred in separate terrorist attacks on Tuesday, bringing into focus both the...
Airport mess
26 Feb, 2026

Airport mess

THE chaos at the country’s major airports seems to be subsiding, with some order gradually restored after the...
Dawn News English
Subscribe