Power outage at Karachi pumping stations resolved, citywide water services back to normal, KWSC claims

Tahir Siddiqui Published November 23, 2025
A photo of a water pumping station. — KWSC
The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said in a statement on Sunday that power outages at water pumping stations had been resolved and that citywide water services were normal.

Karachi faced a severe water crisis in November as prolonged power outages across the city disrupted pumping operations.

In a statement released today, the KWSC said they maintained close coordination with K-Electric throughout the crisis to restore the water supply, and officials confirmed that “citywide water services have now returned to normal.”

“All possible steps are being taken to further strengthen the water supply system in the future,” the KWSC said.

Per the KWSC, the city experienced a total shortfall of 884 million gallons of water due to electricity disruptions.

“The Dhabeji Pumping Station was hit hardest, with 132 hours and 20 minutes of power outages leading to a shortage of 424 million gallons, while the Dumlottee Wells recorded 146 hours of outages, resulting in 111 million gallons of lost water,” the statement read, quoting the spokesperson.

It added that North East Karachi Pumping Station alone faced a deficit of 335 million gallons, while smaller stations saw comparatively lower shortages — 6 million gallons at Hub and Pipri stations and 2 million gallons at the Gharo station.

Officials at the central pumping stations said operations were halted for several hours during the month due to persistent outages, the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“Measures should be taken to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply,” they added, warning that repeated cable faults had already caused significant damage to pumping machinery.

The statement said that recommendations include setting up alternative feeders, standby cables, and technical upgrades to safeguard central stations.

Tahir Siddiqui is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 35 years of experience covering the Sindh Assembly, Karachi City Council, and the provincial government. He can be found on X at @DawnReporterTS.

Tahir Siddiqui

Karachi First
Nov 23, 2025 07:46pm
Thanks to KWSC for a job well done, I suggest, if all pumping stations that supplies water to all towns should have proper security systems to monitor stealing of water by tanker mafias on a daily basis in person and video camera’s recording equipment in all pumping stations will help safety to all stations in the mega city Karachi.
