President’s immunity to last only during his term: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on Saturday that whenever the president steps down, his immunity will end too as the presidential immunity lasts only during his tenure.

He was talking to the media after offering condolences to the family of PPP leader Mian Manzoor Ahmed Maneka.

Mr Ashraf said that Mian Manzoor Maneka was an asset of the PPP, who stood with the party through thick and thin.

He said it was not appropriate to comment on the IMF report and take it as a benchmark. All constitutional institutions should work within their limits, he said, adding that the Chief Minister of KPK should meet the founder of PTI to seek guidance.

To another question, he said that no government wanted inflation, but it was true that it had been out of control. But now, it was bridled to a great extent.

He said that the PPP had an agreement with the PML-N that the local bodies elections would be held in the province soon.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025