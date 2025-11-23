E-Paper | March 02, 2026

President’s immunity to last only during his term: Pervaiz

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 23, 2025
PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.— Photo courtesy video screengrab provided by Nadir Guramani/File
LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on Saturday that whenever the president steps down, his immunity will end too as the presidential immunity lasts only during his tenure.

He was talking to the media after offering condolences to the family of PPP leader Mian Manzoor Ahmed Maneka.

Mr Ashraf said that Mian Manzoor Maneka was an asset of the PPP, who stood with the party through thick and thin.

He said it was not appropriate to comment on the IMF report and take it as a benchmark. All constitutional institutions should work within their limits, he said, adding that the Chief Minister of KPK should meet the founder of PTI to seek guidance.

To another question, he said that no government wanted inflation, but it was true that it had been out of control. But now, it was bridled to a great extent.

He said that the PPP had an agreement with the PML-N that the local bodies elections would be held in the province soon.

S. Lone
Nov 23, 2025 11:07am
That is interesting. Last time, a PM was dismissed by chief Justice because he did not charge Zardari when he was President a couple of decades ago.
Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 23, 2025 02:48pm
The President and the Prime Minister both showed that they have no fear ! Then who has?
Yaseen
Nov 23, 2025 04:23pm
Interesting to see legislatures also interpreting the law.
