E-Paper | March 02, 2026

A captive market

Editorial Published November 23, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PRIVATE schools realise that due to the subpar quality of state schools, families will do all they can to ensure their wards attend private institutions. This has resulted in the total commercialisation of education, with private schools burdening parents with unreasonable costs. Taking note of parents’ complaints, the Competition Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to 17 private school systems to inquire into alleged non-transparent selling practices, such as forcing parents to purchase mandatory branded school books, stationery and uniforms. Parents had also complained of arbitrary price hikes. Many schools disallow the purchase of cheaper generic notebooks. In August, the Senate Standing Committee on Education had also taken note of complaints that many private schools were hiking annual fees beyond the legal limit. As per the law, schools can only increase fees by 5pc every year. When asked about the CCP’s concerns, a representative of a private schools’ association observed that the “topic needs some clarity”.

It is a fact that if it were not for private schools, Pakistan’s education situation would be even more dire. As per official figures from 2021-22, private institutions educate 25.5m children, which is over 46pc of total enrolled students. The figures have likely increased. This makes students, in the words of the CCP, “captive consumers”; private schools know that in order to give their children a better future, parents will enrol their kids with them. While it is true that many of these school systems are not charity institutions, and need to cover their costs, economic realities must be kept in mind. Fees rise every year, but family budgets are stagnant or rapidly shrinking. Therefore, private schools must not force parents to purchase expensive supplies from exclusive distributors, and must also reconsider arbitrary fee hikes. The long-term solution is a quality public sector education system. But until that dream is realised, private schools must not burden parents with exorbitant costs.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Anees Khalifa
Nov 23, 2025 05:21pm
One way or another almost every matter mentioned on dawn paper. A commo person like me can see this kind of matters through dawn paper, how that government relevant department are still unaware or they pretending to looks like unaware. This school culture increasing in society significantly but we can't see any sufficient action unfortunately.
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Nov 23, 2025 07:57pm
Why we have so many private schools in Karachi and they charging huge fees, Why? I suggest city government and Governor, CM and Mayor Office, please eliminate private school and open up more government schools with no fees from 1 to 10 classes will help parents to send their children with out any cost burden. Thanks to all.
Recommend 0
Love Karachi
Nov 23, 2025 08:12pm
All private schools in Karachi must be banned and board of education opened up more public schools with no fees from 1 to 10 grade.
Recommend 0
Hormoine
Nov 23, 2025 09:41pm
It is a reality that some schools even force parents to buy mugs, keychains, and uniforms with the school's logo at twice the market price. To highlight other issues, hostel students also face problems. No one checks the cleanliness of their rooms or the quality of their food. In winter, they are in a difficult situation because the water is very cold. Despite these conditions, the school fees are increasing by 2000 per month for new students.
Recommend 0
Mohsin
Nov 23, 2025 11:44pm
Who are responsible now when Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto nationalized the private school and the common people were happy. Instead of improving the system after he ousted we are the one responsible now.
Recommend 0
zh
Nov 24, 2025 01:21am
Private schools like private hospitals are a link in the chain of corruption.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe