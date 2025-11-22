E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Iran battles fire in UNESCO-listed forest, gets Turkey’s help

Reuters Published November 22, 2025
In this picture obtained from Iran’s ISNA news agency, shows a view of the fire in the forests of Chalus, which has been going on for several days in Chalus on November 21, 2025. —AFP
In this picture obtained from Iran’s ISNA news agency, shows a view of the fire in the forests of Chalus, which has been going on for several days in Chalus on November 21, 2025. —AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Iran has sought help to fight a devastating fire in UNESCO-listed forests in its north, with neighbouring Turkey sending firefighting planes, Iran’s top environmental official said on Saturday.

The fire threatens the Hyrcanian forests, which stretch along the southern Caspian Sea coast and date back 50 million years. They are home to 3,200 plant species - a “floral biodiversity … remarkable at the global level”, according to UNESCO, which listed them as a World Heritage site in 2019.

“Two firefighting aircraft (and) one helicopter … are being dispatched by the Turkish government today. There is also the capacity to have cooperation from Russia if needed,” Vice-President Shina Ansari told state television.

Two Iranian Ilyushin firefighting aircraft, seven helicopters and about 400 firefighters are battling the blaze, which follows a drought marked by rain levels across Iran at 85% below average. The fire reignited last Saturday following media reports that it was put out after breaking out in late October.

Meanwhile, the head of a provincial nature protection unit said unauthorised hunters may have started the blaze and Reza Aflatouni, the head of Iran’s forestry body, suggested that the fire may be linked to illegal efforts to destroy forested areas in order to build private residences, according to Iranian media reports.

World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe