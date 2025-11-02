KGS retain Sindh Open title as record number of swimmers participate

There is little that changes when reporting on the women’s Sindh Open from year to year. Karachi Grammar School retains the championship title; records are shattered as teammates and mothers cheer on the swimmers till their throats go hoarse; top-level swimmers wow the crowd with speedy races duplicated in international arenas for team Pakistan. The only thing that does change is the sense of camaraderie, sportsmanship and drive the young women have — it only grows stronger every year.

There were, however, a handful of anomalies at the 31st Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship this weekend. A record 377 participants from nearly 20 institutions across Karachi competed at the two-day age-group championship, compared to figures of 250 or less in previous years. For the first time, lengthier and more strenuous races like the 800m freestyle, 400m IM and 200m breaststroke were scratched from the event list due to a lack of participants, according to the organisers.

For the third straight year, Hareem Malik was crowned double group champion as she bagged the most points in the Under-16 and Open Age categories. The KGS vice-captain took home eight gold medals and set five new records — the most by any swimmer at the meet.

With already one national record to her name, Hareem said her main focus is breaking a couple more when she represents Pakistan for the fifth time at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh next week.

Some of the “older” swimmers like Hareem — those completing their O and A levels — have to balance a robust academic workload with intense training and a packed competition schedule.

The weekend after she returns from Riyadh, Hareem will head to Islamabad for the women’s age group national championships, followed by the National Games in Karachi in December that comes in the thick of mid-term examinations for most school-going athletes.

“I have to allocate time for swimming and my studies, which always comes first, but I do have to compromise at times,” 16-year-old Hareem told Dawn at the Sindh Open.

KGS team captain Haya Bari, who begins university applications in a few weeks, hopes younger swimmers find ways to hold on to their love for swimming while balancing the rigorous demands of elite academia.

Barely 24 hours before the Sindh Open began, Haya’s younger sister Shanzay flew back from the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, where she bettered several of her own times.

“It was a great experience and a great platform to represent Pakistan,” said Shanzay, who won six gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the Sindh Open.

“It’s tough having to juggle early morning training, getting home at 9pm, trying to sleep early, and keeping up with your nutrition,” the younger Bari sister said. “Most days you’re eating in the car to save on time.

“But you balance it all by keeping track of time for everything you do, and that’s what this sport teaches us,” she said.

Another standout swimmer this year who tore through the record books was 12-year-old Zoya Omair Hafiz. She retained her U12 group champion title with three golds and as many records, in addition to a handful of silver and bronze medals in both the U12 and open age category. She missed out on the 200m butterfly open age record by just 0.25 seconds.

“I’m happy with my time but if I had gone just a bit faster, I could have broken the record and got my team a few more points,” she said.

“Overall I’m really happy with my performance this weekend. I have junior nationals and then National Games coming up; I’m excited to see how the girls from Punjab and other units perform.”

Several mothers quietly beamed with pride as they watched their daughters give interviews to various tv channels in between taking photos with their teammates and coaches. Just moments earlier, chief guest Nimrah Khan struck a chord with the audience when she spoke about her parents’ unwavering support after meeting with an accident that left her wheelchair bound for over three years.

“Having your parents’ support the way I did is a blessing that so many don’t have,” the actress said in her speech as she choked back tears.

While addressing the parents in the audience, Nimrah asked: “Why are women called the ‘son of the family’ when they achieve something? You need to tell them you’re proud of them for being their daughter.”

Her parting message to the swimmers was met with roaring applause from an enthralled audience riveted by her journey from athlete to being comatose and now being an actress.

“You all are unstoppable, unreachable, and untouchable. I know there’s several barriers and societal pressures standing in your way, but you’re not answerable to anyone. Keep doing what you do, and you will be unstoppable.”

Overall results: KGS 533 points; CAS 176.5 pts; Karachi Club 129 pts; Haque Academy 110.5 pts; Bayview Academy 109 pts; Beaconhouse Defence Campus 24 pts; Khi United Swim Association and DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan) 2 pts each.

Group champions

8 and under: Aanya Salahuddin (18 pts); 10 and under: Ranya Chapal (16 pts); 12 and under: Zoya Omair Hafiz (33 pts); 14 and under: Fariah Imran and Zara Farhan Ilyas (16 pts); 16 and under: Hareem Malik (33 pts); Open Age: Hareem Malik (28 pts).