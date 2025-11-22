E-Paper | March 01, 2026

European film fest from today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 22, 2025
LAHORE: The two-day Fourth European Film Festival (EUFF) 2025, curated by Olomopolo Media, will kick off at the Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, here on Saturday (today).

The event has returned to Pakistan for its fans in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore to celebrate European cinema, creativity and cultural exchange.

Hosted by a delegation of the European Union, the festival highlights the power of cinema to connect communities and inspire reflection on shared human experiences.

It opened in Islamabad on Nov 7 and 8 at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and was later held in Karachi. The final act will unfold in Lahore on Nov 22 and 23, where the festival will culminate with screenings, interactive installations and live performances.

The events of the festival will span across Hall 3, the Adabi Baithak, and the open-air courtyard of Alhamra.

The closing weekend promises a rich cultural experience, from a dramatic reading on the day one to the signature social dance on the day two, echoing Lahore’s deep-rooted love for art and storytelling.

The festival will feature immersive experiences, such as the “Wall of Fame” presenting a century of European cinema told through 24 remarkable voices, interactive installations, such as the Auteur Ego, Human Slot Game and 360° camera, inviting playful engagement, while dedicated spaces like the Reading Nook and Kids’ Corner offer moments to pause, imagine and explore.

Photo booths and curated food kiosks will add to the lively atmosphere of the festival, where audiences don’t just watch films, they step into their world.

Free and open to the public, EUFF 2025 welcomes families, students, local artists, diplomats, and film enthusiasts to experience cinema as a tool of connection and conversation.

