E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Book review : Find Out About Worries

Omair Alavi Published November 22, 2025
comments
Who doesn’t worry amon­gst us? Some worry about their careers, others about their families, but the most important worries are those of kids who aren’t used to making decisions. Find Out About: Worries: A Lift-the-Flap Board Book is one such book that tackles these worries and helps you understand the options and the value of the eventual decision.

Written by Mandy Archer and illustrated by Louise Forshaw, the book presents to its readers topics they can relate to.

There are stories about Kai, who is afraid of the dark; Jack, whose grandmother is having an operation; and Maya, who doesn’t know anyone at preschool. The following four stories revolve around Alfie, who gets a new baby sister, Anna, who learns about the problems polar bears face, Pari, who gets separated from her Auntie in a supermarket, and Lola, who has a sore throat.

What do they all do? They select the best answer from the options provided in these pages to show us that every worry has a solution. The illustrations are invaluable, as they give readers an idea of what the characters would look like if they chose all the options. Interesting.

Not only is the book easy to read and understand, but its lift-the-flap part makes it more action-oriented than other books. It helps the readers develop empathy and social skills, as well as realise why one option is better than the others. After featuring seven stories about kids from different sections of society, it asks readers at the very end whether they remember what they have read, an interaction that helps develop young minds.

This book isn’t just for kids learning to read, but also for elders who can use it to bond with the younger generation.

It can be your granddad who wants to be the best in the world, or your mother who wants to get closer to you and your siblings.

Who knows, it might teach them a thing or two about worrying, and make life easier and happier. Enjoy reading!

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Omair Alavi has been writing for different publications since the ‘90s. He follows hockey, tennis and cricket religiously, and in that order.

He tweets @omair78

Omair Alavi

