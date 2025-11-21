Abeyance of Indus Waters Treaty presents ‘real threat’ to regional stability, Dar tells EU

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday reiterated that the “illegal and unilateral” step to hold the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in abeyance is a “real threat” to regional stability while addressing the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum Roundtable in Brussels.

India in April held the IWT in abeyance following the attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 — an incident New Delhi blamed on Islamabad without evidence. Pakistan termed any attempt to suspend its water share an “act of war”, noting the IWT had no provision for unilateral suspension. It later said it was considering court action, citing a violation of the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

Speaking at the EU forum in Belgium’s capital today, Dar emphasised that water must be a source of cooperation “and not weaponised for politics”.

“We believe that durable peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without a peaceful resolution of decades-old Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people,” Dar said.

On the subject of Afghanistan, the foreign minister said the country “remains a consequential relationship for Pakistan and the regional stability”.

Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan have also come under strain in recent times as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains the main point of contention between the two countries. Pakistan has demanded that the rulers in Kabul take action to stop cross-border terrorism.

“We desire a peaceful, stable, friendly, connected, and prosperous Afghanistan. We urge the Afghan Taliban regime to act responsibly, honour their commitments, and work towards rooting out terrorism from its soil,” Dar restated.

With reference to Israel and Gaza, DPM said the situation in the Middle East “impacts us all directly”.

“Pakistan commends efforts of President Trump, along with eight Arab Islamic countries, including Pakistan, leading to the signing of the peace agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh, heralding a ceasefire,” he said.

“The ongoing atrocities in Gaza and violations of the peace agreement must end, as well as the illegal occupation of Palestinian lands,” he added.

“Our foreign policy is grounded in the criticality of a credible, time-bound political process consistent with relevant [UNSC] resolutions, leading to the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous state of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital,” Dar stressed.

The foreign minister also spoke on the conflict in Ukraine, which he pointed out has disrupted energy and food markets, “with real consequences for people around the globe”.

He said that Islamabad’s position on the conflict is anchored in the UN Charter. “We hope for a peaceful resolution of this conflict at the earliest. The model of cooperation adopted by the [EU] offers many lessons for the international community, proving that inclusivity and interdependence are the surest foundations of peace and prosperity.”