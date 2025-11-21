E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Diana enters Paris waxwork museum in ‘revenge dress’

AFP Published November 21, 2025
A WAX effigy of the late princess Diana, wearing the ‘revenge dress’, during its unveiling at the Musee Grevin in Paris.—AFP
PARIS: The Grevin waxwork museum in Paris unveiled a new star attraction on Thursday: Princess Diana in the “revenge dress” she wore after public revelations about her then-husband prince Charles’s infidelity.

The Grevin Museum in central Paris, similar to Madame Tussauds in London, already has models of Charles, who is now King Charles III, and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

But Diana was a notable absentee, despite her tragic association with the city where she died in a car crash in August 1997.

She is shown wearing a copy of the black gown by designer Christina Sta­m­bolian that she wore for a public appeara­nce in 1994 amid a media frenzy about the breakdown of her marriage to Charles.

She stepped out in the dazzling off-the-shoulder dress on the same day as an interview was broadcast in which Charles admitted to being unfaithful.

“More than 28 years after her tragic death in Paris, Diana is still a major figure in global pop culture, celebrated for her style, humanity and independence,” the Grevin Museum said in a statement.

The date chosen for the unveiling — November 20 — was also a “sly reference” to a bombshell interview she gave to the BBC on the same date exactly thirty years ago in which she said “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a little bit crowded”.

That was a reference to Camilla Parker-Bowles, whom Charles has since married.

