Dar, Nato chief discuss defence cooperation

BRUSSELS: Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held talks here on Thursday with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which both sides pledged deeper cooperation on regional security, counterterrorism and shared geopolitical concerns.

According to Anadolu Agency, the meeting, held at Nato headquarters, focused on the state of Pakistan-US ties amid rising instability in South Asia. According to Pakistan’s foreign ministry post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the discussions also covered climate change and other global developments.

Mr Rutte praised Pakist­an’s “contributions to regional pea­ce and stability” and acknowledged its counterterrorism efforts. Mr Dar rei­terated Islamabad’s “unwavering commitment” to tackling militancy, warning that the threat Pakistan fa­­ces is “primarily supported and perpetrated from beyond its borders”.

The foreign minister said Pakistan sought a “peaceful and stable South Asia” and emphasised the need for constructive dialogue. Both sides agreed to expand engagement and continue cooperation on security challenges.

“European and South Asian security are intertwined,” Rutte said on X after the meeting, calling close cooperation “essential for promoting stability and prosperity”.

The deputy PM’s meeting with the Nato chief is part of a three-day visit to Brussels, which began on Wednesday. It marked the first such high-level meeting since then-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with former Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg in 2021.

In a separate engagement, Mr Dar met EU Commissioner for Inter­national Partnerships Jutta Urpila­inen to discuss ways of strengthening Pakistan-EU cooperation ahead of the 7th Pakist­an-EU Strategic Dialogue, which the foreign minister will co-chair.

Later, hosting a dinner for members of the European parliament at Pakistan House, the deputy PM urged European businesses to invest in Pakistan, citing opportunities in agriculture, textiles, housing and information technology, APP reported.

With more than 60pc of its population under 30, Pakistan was em­­erging as a rising economy, he said.

Calling the Pakistan-EU relationship a “pillar for peace, stability and development”, Mr Dar said Islamabad aimed to deepen political and economic ties with the bloc, highlighting the role of the GSP+ trade regime in boosting bilateral trade and investment.

The dinner was attended by senior MEPs, including committee chairs and coordinators dealing with Sou­th Asia, foreign affairs, trade and security, as well as Pakistan’s senior diplomatic representatives.

