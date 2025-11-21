MQM-Pakistan to push for more provinces thru 28th Amendment

KARACHI: Already pursuing its proposed constitutional amendment aimed at empowering local governments, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday hinted at raising another demand — creation of provinces — in parliament, vowing that the party would use every legal and democratic channel to make it happen.

Flanked by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at a press conference, the top leadership of the key coalition partner of the PM Shehbaz government raised the issues regarding new provinces and local governments, stressing that they are fundamental components of the Constitution and failure to implement these provisions amounted to “treason”.

“A constitutional article dem­ands the formation of new provinces when population growth and needs increase,” said MQM-P Convenor and federal Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. “It is not just about aut­hority; it is a requirement for the creation of new districts, divisions and provinces, as per Article 239.”

Dr Siddiqui also questioned whether acting on a constitutional article could amount to treachery, instead stating that not acting through and implementing it would be a “betrayal”.

Threatens protests if party doesn’t get justice from parliament, courts

“This right of creating provinces in the Constitution is there since the time of (former prime minister Zulfikar Ali) Bhutto,” he added.

“For true implementation of Article 140-A, we moved to the court and fought for a stronger local government system, which is the key tier of any democratic system,” said Dr Siddiqui.

“We would continue to fight for our demand. There is a lot of hue and cry over two of our demands (a stronger local government system and the creation of provinces), and both of them are written in the Constitution. But let me be very clear: if we don’t get justice from parliament and courts, we will take this to the streets,” he stressed.

Earlier this week, MQM-P had claimed that its proposed constitutional amendment, aimed at empowering local governments, would now be advanced as the 28th Amendment. The party described it as a “national, not merely Karachi-centric” reform initiative, which it said would be realised in the coming months.

Now, it appears the party plans to include the demand for new provinces as part of its proposal, making it clear that the struggle will continue both in parliament and among the public.

Dr Siddiqui also criticised the current governance system, labelling it a “feudal democracy” that prevents education and progress. He stressed that MQM-P sought nothing for itself but only desired the implementation of the constitutional rights of the people.

“No one needs a democracy if its benefits do not reach the common people,” he said. “Do rulers in other genuine democracies have this choice? The democracy here is made up of landowners and feudals, and where this system exists, democracy cannot thrive. Only in Pakistan do the rulers have the luxury of acting on whichever constitutional provisions they choose, while ignoring others.”

Dr Siddiqui also addressed Karachi’s “long-standing grievances”, accusing the government of deliberately failing to implement the Karachi Strategic Development Plan 2020 in what he described as a conspiracy to control the city.

“We (MQM-P) have succeeded in securing a Rs50 billion development package for Karachi and Hyderabad from the federal government,” Dr Siddiqui said. “However, unfortunately, funds meant for education, healthcare and employment are instead being used to improve infrastructure due to the poor performance of the local government system.”

He added, “Our ruling class must accept that Pakistan’s prosperity is linked to Karachi, and Karachi’s progress will benefit the entire country’s 250 million people.”

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025