E-Paper | March 02, 2026

G20 billionaires’ one-year earnings could end world poverty: Oxfam

AFP Published November 21, 2025
Children scavenge through garbage in this file photo.
Children scavenge through garbage in this file photo.
comments
Whatsapp Channel

JOHANNESBURG: Billionaires in the world’s leading economies made $2.2 trillion last year, which would have been enough to lift all the world’s poor out of poverty, global campaign group Oxfam said on Thursday.

The British-based charity urged this weekend’s summit of the powerful G20 group of major economies to back initiatives by the host, South Africa, to address massive global wealth inequality and the debt undermining developing countries.

Billionaires in the 19 countries that are part of the grouping made $2.2tr last year as their combined wealth grew to $15.6tr, it said, basing its figures on the Forbes list.

“The annual cost to lift up the 3.8 billion people who currently live below the poverty line is $1.65tr,” it said in a statement.

Calls for the wealthy to be ‘fairly taxed’ to help end poverty, fight climate breakdown

Oxfam backed a recommendation that South Africa will present to the November 22-23 summit for the establishment of an international panel to tackle inequality in the same way the UN’s IPCC works on the threat from global warming.

“If the South African G20 establishes a new International Panel on Inequality, it will be a tremendous step in addressing the inequality emergency,” executive director Amitabh Behar said in the statement.

Oxfam also called for the world’s wealthy to be “fairly taxed in order to help end poverty and fight the climate breakdown”. It singled out the United States as championing “destructive policies — from reckless tariffs to regressive tax breaks and cuts to life-saving aid” that increase inequality between the rich and poor.

Calling for action on debt, it said 3.4 billion people live in countries that spend more on interest repayments than on education or health.

The G20 includes 19 countries as well as the European Union and African Union, which together represent 85 per cent of global GDP and two-thirds of the world population.

South Africa hopes its summit, the first G20 in Africa, will advance issues facing the continent and developing countries in the “Global South” before the rotating presidency is handed to the United States for 2026.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe