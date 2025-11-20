Aramco signs $30bn deals with US firms

DUBAI: Oil giant Saudi Aramco said on Wednes­­day it had signed 17 preliminary deals with US companies with a potential overall value of more than $30 billion, during a visit to Washington by the Saudi Crown Prince.

The projects span liquefied natural gas, financial services, advanced materials manufacturing and procurement of materials and services, it said in a statement.

Saudi and US officials touted billions in new investments and growing financial ties between the two countries on Wedn­es­day, coinciding with a visit to the White House by Saudi Arabia’s de-facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We expect the multi-billion-dollar MoUs and agreements announced today to act as a springboard for further progress,” and to strengthen Aramco’s collaboration with American firms, Ara­­mco’s CEO Amin Nasser said in the statement.

Aramco said that the MoUs and agreements inc­lude a tie-up with MidOcean Energy for a po­­­tential in­­v­estment in the Lake Cha­rles LNG pro­­ject as well as a deal with Common­wealth LNG around a liquefaction project in Louisiana.

