Aramco signs $30bn deals with US firms

DUBAI: Oil giant Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday it had signed 17 preliminary deals with US companies with a potential overall value of more than $30 billion, during a visit to Washington by the Saudi Crown Prince.
The projects span liquefied natural gas, financial services, advanced materials manufacturing and procurement of materials and services, it said in a statement.
Saudi and US officials touted billions in new investments and growing financial ties between the two countries on Wednesday, coinciding with a visit to the White House by Saudi Arabia’s de-facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“We expect the multi-billion-dollar MoUs and agreements announced today to act as a springboard for further progress,” and to strengthen Aramco’s collaboration with American firms, Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser said in the statement.
Aramco said that the MoUs and agreements include a tie-up with MidOcean Energy for a potential investment in the Lake Charles LNG project as well as a deal with Commonwealth LNG around a liquefaction project in Louisiana.
