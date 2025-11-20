E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Taliban seek investment from Delhi

Reuters Published November 20, 2025
Spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry Randhir Jaiswal meets Minister Alhaj Noor­uddin Azizi on November 19. — Photo via X/@MEAIndia
KABUL: The Afghan Taliban trade minister arrived in India on Wednesday on a maiden visit to draw greater investments and goods, as both countries consider ways to enhance their relations in the backdrop of Kabul’s souring relations with neighbouring Pakistan.

India last month upgraded its ties with the Taliban by reopening its embassy in Kabul that was shut in 2021, following the withdrawal of US-led Nato forces. New Delhi is also ramping up its aid to the country as it competes with China for influence.

Minister Alhaj Noor­uddin Azizi will hold talks with his Indian counterpart and the foreign minister, as well as with traders and investors, Afgha­nistan’s commerce ministry said in a statement.

“These meetings will focus on expanding economic cooperation, facilitating trade relations, creating joint investment opportunities, and stren­g­thening Afgh­anis­tan’s role in regional transit routes,” it added.

Landlocked Afgh­a­nis­tan is seeking access to grains, medicines and industrial goods following the closure of its border with Pakistan in recent weeks after armed clashes last month between the neighbours over cross-border terrorism.

In the past six months, Afghanistan’s trade through Iran has reached $1.6 billion, higher than the $1.1 billion exchanged with Pakistan, Afgha­ni­stan’s commerce ministry told Reuters.

“Advancing bilateral trade and investment ties are the key focus of the visit,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry, wrote on X along with a photograph of Azizi’s arrival in Delhi.

