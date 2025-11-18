Babar Azam fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach during third ODI against Sri Lanka

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam was fined for a minor ICC Code of Conduct breach during the third One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka on Sunday, according to the International Cricket Council.

A brilliant bowling show from Pakistan and a laboured chase later saw the hosts beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to complete a 3-0 series sweep over the visitors in the third and final ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Babar was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct breach, which carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50pc of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

“The 31-year-old has been found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match’,” ICC said in a press release.

One demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record, making it his first in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of Pakistan’s innings when Babar hit the stumps with his bat before leaving the crease following his dismissal (34 off 52) by Sri Lanka’s Jeffery Vandersay.

According to ICC,on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge while Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees proposed the sanction.

The Pakistan batter admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction, negating the need for a formal hearing.