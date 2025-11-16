Pakistan eye ODI series sweep with Babar back to his best

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson was convinced well before Babar Azam’s exploits on Friday that the batting mainstay was in his best form.

After Pakistan clinched the One-day International series over South Africa last weekend, Hesson had predicted that Babar would soon get a big score.

Six days later, Babar obliged by ending an 83-inning century drought across all formats by scoring an unbeaten 102 to guide Pakistan to yet another ODI series triumph as the hosts coasted to an eight-wicket victory in the second game of their series against Sri Lanka at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

More fittingly, Mohammad Rizwan was alongside Babar as the 31-year-old sank to the ground in prostration and celebration after completing his 20th ODI ton.

The duo, who have for so long carried Pakistan’s batting, recorded their 17th 100-run partnership across all formats and their bond showed when Rizwan, who got a half-century, raised his arm in celebration as Babar completed the run that took him to the three-figure mark.

“We had planned how we were going to take the chase,” Rizwan would later say in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, standing alongside Babar. “But importantly, we were planning how we could ensure that he gets to his century. He’s so very important to the team so it’s crucial he recaptured his best form.”

The crowd was in raptures as the ‘Riz-Bar’ duo helped the home side ease to the 289-run target with their first century partnership in almost a year.

Rizwan informed the duo had “subtracted one over from the equation” and were aiming to finish the game in the 49th over.

“Whenever we get a big partnership going, it becomes memorable,” reflected Babar.

During his century drought, Babar had batted 33 times in ODIs, 26 times in T20Is, and 24 times in Tests. “I was getting starts but wasn’t converting them to big scores,” he added.

At the press conference after the match, Babar spoke about keeping his self-belief.

“It was a tough time,” he said. “But I tried to back myself as much as possible. I worked on the things I felt needed improvement — my fitness, my batting, everything.

“In the end it’s about belief. As a cricketer these phases come in your life, but you have to follow your plan every single day. Eventually the reward comes.”

Even the opposition hailed his century.

“We wanted to get him out early but we couldn’t,” rued Sri Lankan batter Sadeera Samawickrama at the post-match press conference. “He got a good hundred and won the match for his team. He’s a world class player and it was a brilliant knock.”

With Babar back to his best, Pakistan will look to secure a series sweep in the third and final ODI on Sunday.

For Sri Lanka, Friday’s defeat ended their hopes of a fourth straight ODI series triumph.

“We didn’t take our chances today and we’d like to play good cricket in the last game,” Samarawickrama said.

Published in Dawn, November 16th, 2025