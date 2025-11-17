E-Paper | February 24, 2026

PIA, Bangladesh’s Biman Airlines ink ‘landmark’ cargo deal

Mohammad Asghar Published November 17, 2025
A combination photo of commercial aircraft operated by PIA (L) and Bangladesh’s Biman Airlines (R). — Reuters/Biman Airlines/File
A combination photo of commercial aircraft operated by PIA (L) and Bangladesh's Biman Airlines (R). — Reuters/Biman Airlines/File
National carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Bangladeshi carrier Biman Airlines on Monday signed a “landmark” deal to streamline the movement of air cargo between the two countries.

According to a statement from a PIA spokesperson, the deal will be effective from December 1 this year. Under the agreement, the major Saudi cities of Jeddah, Medina and Riyadh would be used as transit gateways.

“​This partnership will establish a strategic corridor for regional trade,” the statement read. “The agreement will reduce the logistical complexities in the transportation of valuable commodities such as textiles, pharmaceuticals and agricultural products.

“​Through the extensive networks of the national airlines of both countries, quality and cost-effective cargo solutions will be provided,” the statement added.

On October 4, PIA announced that it would resume flights to the United Kingdom from October 25, with nonstop flights from Manchester to Islamabad.

The day prior, the Pakistan High Commission in London announced that the national carrier would resume flight operations to the UK as PIA received its Foreign Aircraft Operating Permit from the UK Civil Aviation Authority and Third Country Operator approval.

Raj
Nov 17, 2025 09:03pm
BIMAN can fly over India .. but PIA would be non starter .. it will help Bangladesh export !
Awami
Nov 18, 2025 05:43am
This will attract serious bidders for PIA and privatization will be completed and give good chance for success in international flights.
HAQUE ROISUL
Nov 18, 2025 02:05pm
Flight
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 19, 2025 06:06pm
Great move and excellent news.
Roshan
Nov 19, 2025 08:31pm
PIA has no access to Indian airspace and hence will not benefit it, moreover there is little to trade between the two as it has to be economically viable to carry by air
