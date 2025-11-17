PIA, Bangladesh’s Biman Airlines ink ‘landmark’ cargo deal

National carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Bangladeshi carrier Biman Airlines on Monday signed a “landmark” deal to streamline the movement of air cargo between the two countries.

According to a statement from a PIA spokesperson, the deal will be effective from December 1 this year. Under the agreement, the major Saudi cities of Jeddah, Medina and Riyadh would be used as transit gateways.

“​This partnership will establish a strategic corridor for regional trade,” the statement read. “The agreement will reduce the logistical complexities in the transportation of valuable commodities such as textiles, pharmaceuticals and agricultural products.

“​Through the extensive networks of the national airlines of both countries, quality and cost-effective cargo solutions will be provided,” the statement added.

On October 4, PIA announced that it would resume flights to the United Kingdom from October 25, with nonstop flights from Manchester to Islamabad.

The day prior, the Pakistan High Commission in London announced that the national carrier would resume flight operations to the UK as PIA received its Foreign Aircraft Operating Permit from the UK Civil Aviation Authority and Third Country Operator approval.