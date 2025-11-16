COAS Munir reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation with Jordan

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated on Sunday Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing military-to-military cooperation with Jordan and jointly realising the mutual vision of a stable and peaceful region, according to the military’s media affairs wing.

The army chief also underscored the “strong defence partnership” between Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom — the royal family of Jordan — during a visit of Jordan’s King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein at the Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Jordanian king, who arrived in Pakistan for a two-day official visit on Saturday, also visited Global Industrial and Defence Solutions, the state-owned conglomerate involved in the export and marketing of military, industrial and technological products and services. He was accompanied by Princess Salma bint Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and a delegation of Jordanian civil and military officials and was received by Field Marshal Munir and other officials, according to the ISPR.

The ISPR statement said that during his visit to GIDS, the Jordanian king was given a comprehensive briefing on the structure, capabilities, and product portfolio of the conglomerate.

“The briefing showcased Pakistan’s progress in indigenous defence production, technological innovation, and potential avenues for bilateral defence cooperation between Pakistan and Jordan,” the statement added.

Later, it said, King Abdullah visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges, where he was joined by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Vugar Valeh oglu Mustafayev, minister of defence industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was also amongst the distinguished guests at the firing ranges.”

At the firing ranges, the “distinguished guests witnessed a joint fire and manoeuvre exercise”, the ISPR statement said, adding that the “exercise demonstrated multi-domain operations, including conventional and air firepower, coordinated manoeuvres, spectrum warfare capabilities supported by multi-purpose drones employed in various configurations and roles”.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, accompanied by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is shown a sniper rifle at the Tilla Fields firing range near Jhelum on November 16. — Photo courtesy ISPR

“King Abdullah II appreciated the high standards of training, professionalism, and operational capabilities and preparedness demonstrated by the participating troops and aircrews,” it further stated.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz expressed “Pakistan’s deep respect and affection for His Majesty King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan, noting that the visit reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and a shared desire for peace and development”.

Earlier, the ISPR statement said, King Abdullah conferred upon the COAS the Order of the Military Merit of First Degree, “in recognition of his outstanding service and significant contributions to strengthening military cooperation between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Pakistan”.

The statement highlighted that the Jordanian king’s visit to Pakistan “marks a significant milestone in reinforcing the historic bonds of fraternity and brotherhood between Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan”.

Highest civilian award for Jordanian king

Separately, the Government of Pakistan also conferred the Nishan-i-Pakistan, the country’s highest civilian award, upon King Abdullah II of Jordan during a special Investiture ceremony at the Presidency in Islamabad today.

The accolade was presented to the king, who is on a two-day visit to the country, by President Asif Ali Zardari. In response, King Abdullah conferred the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al-Nahda, one of the kingdom’s highest honours, upon President Zardari.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II confers the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al-Nahda, one of the kingdom’s highest honours, upon President Asif Ali Zardari during an investiture ceremony at the Presidency on November 16. — X/@PPPmediacell

PM Shehbaz and other federal ministers were present at the ceremony, while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari were also in attendance.

“His Majesty, King Abdullah II … is a visionary leader and a statesman of exceptional statesmanship who has championed the cause of moderation, justice and dialogue amongst nations,” the citation for the award said.

“Under His Majesty’s sagacious leadership, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has emerged as a beacon of stability, tolerance and prosperity in the region,” it added. “His unwavering advocacy for a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question and his efforts towards reaching the Gaza peace agreement have earned him profound international acclaim and recognition.

“His Majesty has been a steadfast friend of Pakistan. By virtue of his personal engagement, the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Jordan have been significantly strengthened across diverse fields encompassing political and economic cooperation, defence collaboration, educational partnerships, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.”

It continued: “These developments serve to reinforce the enduring foundation of the historic friendship and brotherhood between the two nations, while concurrently fostering new avenues of cooperation.

“The people and government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan deeply value His Majesty King Abdullah II’s … commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and consistent solidarity with Pakistan.

“In recognition of his remarkable statesmanship and enduring contributions for further cementing Pakistan-Jordan relations, coupled with promotion of regional and international peace, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been pleased to confer … the award of Nishan-i-Pakistan as a symbol of profound respect, admiration and friendship from the people and Government of Pakistan.”

The prime minister and Jordanian king also held a bilateral meeting on Saturday at the PM House after the latter arrived in Pakistan.

During the meeting, both leaders affirmed “zero-tolerance” for any displacement of Palestinians from the besieged Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the devastating military onslaught by Israel in the territory.

King Abdullah II also praised Pakistan’s consistent support for Jordan’s role in regional stability and humanitarian efforts during the Gaza conflict, as well as for the territory after the ceasefire.

Both dignitaries also witnessed a ceremony on the exchange of memorandums of understanding in the fields of media, culture and education.