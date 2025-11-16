E-Paper | February 23, 2026

Victim of sexual assault accuses ‘djinn’ for influencing alleged rapist: FIR

Zaheer Abbas Sial Published November 16, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A 40-year-old woman registered a case against her son-in-law in Punjab’s Bhadar village on Thursday, in which she accused a ‘djinn’ of taking over him and forcing him to commit sexual assault.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed with the Kakrali police, a copy of which is available with Dawn, the case was registered under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The victim alleged that her 18-year-old son-in-law had sexually assaulted her multiple times, but claimed that he was being possessed by a djinn and controlled into doing so.

“A djinn named Adil is in love with me,” she claimed according to the FIR, adding that whenever he “gains control” of the suspect, he “does not become normal until he has sex with [her]”.

The victim added that the incidents had “destroyed” her home life and requested legal action to be taken against the suspect.

Reports of ‘djinns’ being responsible for criminal activity are uncommon, but not unheard of in Pakistan. In September, the Lahore High Court summoned the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) in a petition seeking the recovery of a woman who had gone missing six years ago and was still unrecovered; according to the complainant and the police, the victim’s in-laws insisted she had been kidnapped by a djinn.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Zahir Abbas Sial has been reporting for Dawn News (TV) since 2011. His coverage spans investigative reports, crime, and social justice issues across multiple Punjab districts. He can be found on X at @ZaheerAbasSial.

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hollow applause
Updated 23 Feb, 2026

Hollow applause

The current account turnaround, though largely driven by import compression, rising remittances and bilateral debt rollovers, has eased external pressures.
Delayed appointment
23 Feb, 2026

Delayed appointment

THE recent appointment of a chief election commissioner for Azad Jammu & Kashmir has once again shone a ...
Fragile equilibrium
23 Feb, 2026

Fragile equilibrium

PAKISTAN is not short of food. It is short of resilience. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification...
March to war?
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

March to war?

With his huge build-up of forces around Iran, and frequent threats targeted at the Islamic Republic, the US president has created a very difficult situation for himself.
Paper proscriptions
22 Feb, 2026

Paper proscriptions

THE Punjab government’s decision to publicly list 89 banned and unregistered groups, and to warn citizens against...
Cricket politics again
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

Cricket politics again

Pakistan refused to play India at the ongoing T20 World Cup and only changed its mind in view of the game’s greater good. It is time for India to reciprocate.
Dawn News English
Subscribe