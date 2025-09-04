Punjab IGP summoned in woman’s abduction case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday summoned the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) in a petition seeking recovery of a woman allegedly abducted six years ago.

During the proceedings, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza and other police officers appeared before the court.

The CCPO submitted a report on efforts made for the recovery of the woman. He stated that the police had undertaken extensive efforts in the case.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum observed that there was no such woman who cannot be traced by the police. She noted that the alleged abducted woman was a housewife.

The CCPO said that the woman did not even possess a mobile phone that could be tracked. He pointed out that two rounds of investigations had already been completed and a third inquiry was currently underway.

Being dissatisfied with the police efforts, Chief Justice Neelum remarked that it appeared reports were being drafted sitting in the office instead of fieldwork.

The CJ directed the IGP to personally appear in the court on Thursday (today).

A counsel for the petitioner, Hameedan Bibi, pointed out that an FIR had been registered against the victim’s husband and mother-in-law six years ago, but she had still not been recovered.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025