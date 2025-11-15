PTI rebuffs allegations against Imran, Bushra; seeks apology from writers and publication

The PTI claimed on Saturday that the report by The Economist, widely circulated on social media, was nothing more than recycled propaganda masquerading as foreign commentary.

The report covered PTI founder Imran Khan’s marriage to Bushra Bibi and her alleged role and extent of influence in his decision-making during his tenure as prime minister. Imran married Bushra in February 2018.

An official response, issued by the party’s media wing, claimed that co-writer Bushra Taskeen was a known critic of PTI and the “so-called” analysis published in the report was to justify political victimisation and distract attention from real crises about human rights violations, economic collapse, constitutional violations and stolen elections.

The party said it had the right to initiate legal action against all parties involved, including the writers and publication, if they fail to issue an immediate, full, and public apology.

“We have seen this narrative play out before. Half-truths, innuendo, selective outrage, all packaged and presented as ‘objective analysis’. This attempt to misrepresent facts is not intended to inform Pakistan or its people, but rather to justify political victimisation and distract attention from real crises about human rights violations, economic collapse, constitutional violations and systematically stolen elections,” it claimed.

“What is most striking is the convenient targeting of Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, who have been incarcerated for two years and three months, while the article remains silent on what has been happening in Pakistan for the last three years and seven months. There is no mention of human rights violations, the rigged elections confirmed even by the Commonwealth observers, the hundreds of PTI supporters who have recently been convicted to 10-year sentences in fabricated cases, or the systematic political persecution the party has faced.

“Instead, the writers chose to focus on the personal lives of the country’s most popular and courageous leader, a man revered by millions of Pakistanis, while ignoring the glaring injustices inflicted on ordinary citizens, party members, and the democratic system itself.”

The party further claimed that the Al Qadir Trust case, frequently cited in the article, was ongoing and had not been “fixed” as implied.

“PTI has consistently sought transparency and judicial resolution. The Constitution itself has been repeatedly tampered with, in fear of Imran Khan, undermining the rule of law. One must ask the writers why they did not highlight these grave concerns and instead chose to sensationalise the personal life of the PTI leader? Furthermore, co-writer Bushra Taskeen is a known critic of PTI, demonstrating clear bias against Imran Khan and favouring the PML-N, calling into question the objectivity of this analysis,” the party stated.

“Imran Khan’s own trials are far from open and fair. They are being conducted inside prison, denying him his basic rights, including meetings with family, friends, and legal counsel, despite explicit court orders. This systematic denial of due process exposes the politically motivated nature of these proceedings, yet the article conspicuously omits these facts.“

The PTI added that they “reserve the right to initiate legal action against all parties involved, including the writers and The Economist, should they fail to issue an immediate, full, and public apology for this baseless, reckless, and defamatory personal attack on the leader of 240 million Pakistanis and the millions of devoted supporters of Imran Khan worldwide”.

“The people of Pakistan know the truth. They see through these attempts to malign their leader and continue to revere Imran Khan for his courage, integrity, and steadfast commitment to the nation. His moral leadership and dedication to justice remain a beacon of hope for millions, despite the relentless political persecution he and his family have endured,” the response concluded.