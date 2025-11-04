E-Paper | November 04, 2025

JUI provincial council member gunned down in Charsadda: police

Faiz Mohammad Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:49pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) provincial council member Hafiz Maulana Abdul Salam Arif was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district on Tuesday, according to a police officer.

According to Investigating Officer (IO) Safdar Khan, the JUI member was on his way home after offering prayers at a mosque when he was attacked by two armed suspects on a motorcycle.

“The incident is being investigated from all possible angles,” the IO said. “Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and have also called in a team of experts to provide assistance.”

The IO added that the victim’s son filed a case with the Mandani police station.

In addition to being a provincial council member, the slain Abdul Salam was the head of Madressah Abu Bakar Siddique in Tehsil Tangi and the preacher at a mosque within the area of the Jamalabad Dairy Farm.

In July this year, Awami National Party politician Maulana Khan Zeb and a policeman were shot dead by unidentified suspects in KP’s Bajaur district, according to the police.

Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafiq told Dawn that the politician was shot dead in Shindai Mor while campaigning for the July 13 peace parade, adding that a policeman was also killed in the attack.

“Three other people were injured in the shooting,” DPO Rafiq said. “This was a targeted killing carried out by unidentified shooters on motorcycles.”

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe