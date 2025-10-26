E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Judicial probe sought into Khan Zeb’s killing

Published October 26, 2025
PESHAWAR: Participants of condolence reference for Awami National Party leader and prominent tribal figure Maulana Khan Zeb demanded a judicial inquiry into his killing.

Mr Zeb was shot dead in an incident of targeted killing on July 10 this year in Khar area of Bajaur district while campaigning for a peace march.

The reference at the Peshawar High Court was organised by Abdul Latif Lala Foundation.

The participants passed a resolution demanding a judicial inquiry into the killing under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

The speakers said the slain had raised his voice against violence and for peace, and advocated for the mineral and natural resources found in the region to be used for the benefit of the local people, for which he paid a heavy price.

MPA Nisar Baz Khan, Peshawar High Court Bar Association president Aminur Rehman Yousafzai, former KP police chief Akhtar Ali Shah, Maulana Zeb’s brother, Sheikh Jehan Badshah and Danish Afridi Advocate, son of late Abdul Latif Afridi, spoke on the occasion.

The speakers highlighted the various aspects of Khan Zeb’s life, his revolutionary efforts within Awami National Party, and his role in raising public awareness regarding the minerals and rights of the Pakhtun nation.

They said in his 42 years of life, Maulana Zeb made sacrifices for the Pakhtun nation and earned a distinct position among the entire nation within a short time. They said the martyr raised public awareness, which made him an enemy of the enemies of the nation, who eliminated him from their path.

The speakers stated that he was a leader for the entire Pakhtun region, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and he proved this with his martyrdom.

