E-Paper | November 04, 2025

US seeks UN approval for Gaza security force with broad 2-year mandate: report

Dawn.com Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 12:25pm
Displaced Palestinians shelter in tents, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, November 4, 2025. — Reuters
Displaced Palestinians shelter in tents, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, November 4, 2025. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The United States is seeking approval from the United Nations for the establishment of an International Security Force (ISF) in Gaza with a mandate of at least two years, Axios reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the US sent several UN Security Council (UNSC) members a draft resolution yesterday outlining the establishment of its proposed security force to maintain security in the Palestinian enclave.

Axios, which obtained a copy of the draft, said that the resolution was designated “sensitive but unclassified”. It reported that the resolution would give the US and other participating countries a broad mandate to deploy security forces to govern Gaza until the end of 2027, and allowed the possibility of extensions beyond that time.

The force would be established “in consultation with the Gaza ‘Board of Peace’”, to be chaired by US President Donald Trump, the publication reported. The Board of Peace is also to remain in place “at least through the end of 2027”.

However, a US official told Axios that the ISF was to be an “enforcement force and not a peacekeeping force”. The official said that the goal was to vote to establish the force in the next few weeks and deploy the first troops to Gaza by January.

The publication said the draft would serve as the basis for upcoming negotiations between UNSC members. It further said that the proposed resolution tasked the ISF with “securing Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt, protecting civilians and humanitarian corridors, and training a new Palestinian police force, with which it’s to partner in its mission”.

The ISF would also “stabilise the security environment in Gaza by ensuring the process of demilitarising the Gaza Strip, including the destruction and prevention of rebuilding of military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, as well as the permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups,” the draft stated, as well as taking on “additional tasks” as required to support the Gaza peace deal.

Axios said that this suggested that the mandate included disarming Hamas if it does not do so of its own volition.

The resolution further said that the ISF would deploy in Gaza “under unified command acceptable to the Board of Peace” and stressed that there would be “close consultation and cooperation with Egypt and Israel”. The proposed force would have the power “to use all necessary measures to carry out its mandate consistent with international law, including international humanitarian law”.

According to Axios, the ISF was intended to provide security in Gaza during a transition period during which Israel would gradually withdraw from additional parts of Gaza, and the Palestinian Authority would conduct reforms that would enable it to take over Gaza longer-term.

The draft resolution also called for the empowerment of the Board of Peace as “a transitional governance administration”. The draft resolution said that the board would be “supervising and supporting a Palestinian technocratic, apolitical committee of competent Palestinians from the Strip … which shall be responsible for day-to-day operations of Gaza’s civil service and administration”.

It added that aid would be delivered by organisations working with the Board of Peace, including the UN, Red Cross and Red Crescent; meanwhile, any organisation that misuses or diverts this aid it will be banned“.

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe