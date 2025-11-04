Muslim bloc insists on ‘UN mandate for Gaza force’

• Foreign ministers discuss possibility of sending troops

• Istanbul moot backs plans for Palestinians to take control of security, governance in besieged enclave

• Erdogan says Hamas committed to truce, urges Muslim states to lead reconstruction efforts

• FO denounces ceasefire violations, demands Israel’s withdrawal from Palestine

ISTANBUL: Foreign ministers from several Muslim states have backed a post-war framework where Palest­ine’s governance and security is ensured by Palestinians, as they stressed the importance of a UN mandate for the proposed task force for stabilisation in Gaza.

Turkiye wants to see a post-war framework for Gaza in which “Palestinians ensure Palestine’s governance and security,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters after a meeting in Istanbul involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Turkiye.

Brokered by US President Donald Trump, the October 10 ceasefire — which halted two years of continuous bloodshed — has been tested by fresh Israeli strikes in civilians in Gaza.

Mr Fidan said the taskforce that will monitor the Gaza ceasefire under a US-brokered deal needed a mandate defined by the UN Security Council and a framework for legitimacy, on the basis of which countries will decide whether to send soldiers to the enclave.

He said it was crucial that the emerging International Stabilisa­tion Force that will monitor the Gaza ceasefire under Trump’s plan, have a “mandate defined by a UN Security Council resolution and a framework for legitimacy”.

Washington is currently working with Arab and international partners to decide on the composition of the force, with Turkiye hoping to play a role, despite fierce opposition from Israel. “The countries we’ve spoken with say they will decide whether to send troops based on … the ISF’s mandate and authority,” he said.

It may be noted that top-level consultations are reportedly underway in Pakistan as well over the question of sending troops for the proposed Gaza force, and insiders privy to developments say that a formal announcement is expected soon. However, much like Germany and Jordan, Islamabad would prefer to have any deployment to Gaza under the UN umbrella.

“First, a general consensus needs to be reached on a draft, then it needs to be approved by the members of the Security Council.

“And it needs to be free from vetoes by any of the permanent (UNSC) members,” Mr Fidan said of a blocking move frequently used by key Israel ally Washington.

Israel has long viewed Turkey’s diplomatic overtures with suspicion over Ankara’s close ties with Hamas and adamantly opposes it joining the task force that is meant to take over after Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza.

“Our principle is that Palestinians should govern the Palestinians and ensure their own security, the international community should support this in the best possible way – diplomatically, institutionally and economically,” Mr Fidan said. “Nobody wants to see a new system of tutelage emerge,” he said.

“We’ve now reached an extremely critical stage: we do not want the genocide in Gaza to resume,” Mr Fidan added, saying all seven nations supported plans for the Palestinians to take control of Gaza’s security and governance.

Mr Fidan, who also held talks at the weekend with a Hamas delegation led by its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, said the movement was “ready to hand Gaza to a committee of Palestinians”.

He also expressed hope that reconciliation efforts between Hamas and the rival West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, “will bear fruit as soon as possible,” saying inter-Palestinian unity would “strengthen Palestine’s representation in the international community”.

Hamas in compliance

Earlier on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Hamas appeared committed to the truce, pointing the finger of blame at Israel.

“It seems Hamas is quite determined to adhere to the agreement while Israel’s record is very poor,” he told an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathering in Istanbul, saying Muslim states should play “a leading role” in Gaza’s recovery.

“At this point, we need to deliver more humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and then begin reconstruction efforts. “The Israeli government is doing everything in its power to prevent this,” Mr Erdogan said.

He also urged Muslim states to play “a leading role” in Gaza’s recovery. “We believe the reconstruction plan prepared by the Arab League and the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) should be implemented immediately,” he said of the plan unveiled in March.

Ceasefire violations denounced

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other “Arab-Islamic foreign ministers”, deliberated on the way forward for a lasting ceasefire and sustainable peace in Gaza.

“The leaders jointly called for urgent humanitarian aid for the Palestinians, condemned Israeli ceasefire violations, demanded Israel’s withdrawal from the Occupied Palestinian Territory and emphasised the rebuilding of Gaza,” the statement added.

“Pakistan reaffirmed its principled stance for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in line with the UN and OIC resolutions,” it said.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025