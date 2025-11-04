Centre-Sindh row over suspension of Green Line extension ‘resolved’

KARACHI: After weeks of tensions over City Mayor Murtaza Wahab’s order to suspend the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Green Line extension work and Sindh government’s call for the Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited (PIDCL) to limit its role, the provincial government and Islamabad on Monday resolved the dispute, describing it merely as a “coordination issue”.

This was affirmed by key members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government and members of the PPP cabinet in Sindh, who said that all issues between the two sides had been fully resolved and that the positive outcome of this understanding would become evident soon.

As a result, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal announced that the second phase of the transport project would be completed within a year, stressing that the city’s heritage and existing infrastructure must be protected during construction.

Mr Iqbal and Sindh Minister for Irrigation and Planning & Development Jam Khan Shoro, visited the project site, where they were briefed on concerns raised by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) regarding no-objection certificates (NOCs), service road diversions, relocation of a 12-inch water line and drainage issues.

Ahsan Iqbal says work on second phase to resume soon

Accompanied by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Syed Amin-ul-Haque and Jawed Hanif, Mr Iqbal said the federal government was keen to complete the Green Line project at the earliest so that Karachiites could receive maximum transport relief.

Talking to the reporters, the federal minister downplayed recent tensions between the Sindh government and Islamabad over the Green Line extension, saying the matter had been nothing more than a “coordination issue”.

He expressed confidence that work on the project would resume soon, adding that the coalition government made all decisions through mutual understanding and consultation.

“There is a special package for Karachi and Hyderabad announced by the prime minister,” he said.

He explained that PIDCL is the successor organisation to the now-defunct Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) and operates across the country, not just in Sindh.

“When PWD was dissolved, PIDCL was formed to handle projects funded by the federal government throughout Pakistan,” he noted. “There is no issue between us [the federal and Sindh governments]. Sometimes only minor matters arise. The recent situation with the KMC was merely a coordination issue,” he reiterated.

Assurance of cooperation from CM

The minister added that he had met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah earlier in the day, who had assured him that provincial officers would coordinate with PIDCL to address technical matters related to the project.

“The chief minister has directed his officials to share details about issues such as water lines, drainage, and footpath repairs with PIDCL and resolve them,” Mr Iqbal said. “I am confident that work on the project will resume very soon.”

He highlighted that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had launched the first phase of the Green Line at a cost of Rs29 billion, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif initiated the second phase — a 1.8-kilometre extension worth Rs5.5bn — which had been delayed due to legal complications that have now been resolved.

The federal minister said three new stations were being added under the extension, with an emphasis on preserving Karachi’s cultural character.

“We want to complete this project as soon as possible so Karachiites get maximum transport relief. Karachi is the only city to receive such a major transit infrastructure project as a federal initiative,” he added.

Earlier, Sindh Minister Jam Khan Shoro confirmed that the provincial and federal governments had agreed to resolve the issues delaying work on the Green Line extension, saying the dispute was only a matter of coordination.

Responding to a query, he said the KMC had raised objections over a 1.8-kilometre stretch of the project. “There were issues related to drainage, water supply, and footpaths because the work was being carried out under an NOC issued back in 2017,” he explained.

Mr Shoro said the chief minister and Mr Iqbal had met to address these concerns.

“It was only a coordination issue,” he reiterated. “The chief minister has assured that a focal person will be appointed to coordinate with PIDCL, and the matter will be resolved soon,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025