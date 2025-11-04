Light rain forecast for most Punjab districts

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast light rain in most districts of Punjab on Nov 4 and 5, which is expected to help reduce smog and foggy conditions in the province.

According to the Met Office, a westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on the night of Nov 3 and may persist till Nov 5.

As per the PMD, rain, windstorm/thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountains) are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Galliyat, Azad Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar) from Nov 4 to 5 (morning). Isolated hailstorms are also expected during the period.

Rain,windstorm/thunderstorm is also expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, and Lahore on Nov 4. Isolated hailstorms are also expected during the period.

Lahore continues to be most polluted city globally with 479 AQI

The wet spell may drop the day-time temperatures significantly and night temperatures as well. It advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Travelers and tourists are advised to schedule their trips, particularly to the hilly areas, keeping in view the weather forecast.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that the temperature will drop significantly due to the rains, while there are also chances of reduction in smog.Meanwhile, on Monday, Lahore was again ranked the most polluted city in the world, as its Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to a “hazardous” level of 479 between 8am and 9am.

The AQI of Lahore was recorded 271 at 8:30pm, while at the CERP Office its was 521, FF Pakistan 517, Diamond Paints Industries 433, Bedian Road 358, DHA B-block 346, Valancia Town 342, Pakistan Engineering Services 334, City School Allama Iqbal Town 320 and City School Ravi Campus 306.

Meanwhile, as per the Punjab police spokesperson, 28 cases were filed and many lawbreakers were arrested during their smog crackdowns in Lahore and surrounding districts during the last 24 hours.

During these operations, 396 individuals were fined more than Rs1 million and 23 others were issued warnings. Violations reported during the crackdown included 37 instances of crop residue burning, 231 cases of high-emission vehicles, five industrial violations, and 19 violations related to brick kilns.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025