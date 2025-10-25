In pictures: Lahore’s skyline engulfed in smog

Met Office says continental air was prevailing over most parts of country, bringing generally dry weather, while hilly areas are expected to remain cold during morning and night hours.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Lahore continued to experience dry and hazy weather on Saturday as the Met Office warned that persistent dry conditions and rising air pollution were likely to keep the city and other districts of eastern Punjab under the grip of smog.

It added that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, bringing generally dry weather, while hilly areas were expected to remain cold during morning and night hours. Citizens were advised to take precautionary measures against the prevailing smog.

Lahore was declared the world’s most polluted city earlier this week as a hazardous blanket of smog enveloped the metropolis, prompting authorities to issue a severe public health warning.

Along with Karachi, the city was among the top five most polluted cities in terms of air quality, according to monitoring platform IQAir.

Smog is set to intensify across Lahore and other parts of Punjab due to a combination of local emissions and pollutants carried by low-speed winds from India, following Diwali celebrations, according to the provincial government.

An aerial view shows the city skyline engulfed in smog in Lahore on October 25. — AFP

An aerial view shows the Badshahi Mosque engulfed in smog during sunrise in Lahore on October 25. — AFP

People walk across a railway track amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on October 25. — AFP

A school boy walks across a railway track amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on October 25. — AFP

Vendors (R) push their carts as they sell corn along a street engulfed in smog in Lahore on October 25. — AFP

Commuters make their way along a road amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on October 24. — AFP

Commuters make their way along a road amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on October 24. — AFP

Commuters make their way along a road amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on October 24. — AFP

Header Image: An aerial view shows the city skyline engulfed in smog during sunrise in Lahore on October 25. — AFP