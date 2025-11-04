E-Paper | November 04, 2025

LHC expresses concern at rising air pollution

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:30am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday expressed concern over rising air pollution and questioned the efficacy of the steps taken by the Punjab government.

During hearing of petitions regarding smog and other environmental issues, Justice Shahid Karim questioned whether “smog guns” serve any useful purpose.

Environment Protection Agency Director General (DG) Imran Hamid Sheikh and other officials appeared before the court.

The judge expressed displeasure over the failure to enforce restaurant closing hours and summoned Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza to appear in person on Tuesday (today).

He ordered action against the vehicles emitting smoke in the city.

Justice Karim observed that 70 per cent of pollution in the city caused by transport.

“Instead of blaming others, we must correct ourselves,” the judge advised the government.

The EPA DG apprised the court about progress on Emission Testing System (ETS) and Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS).

He said the EPA had been working in close coordination with the Punjab Transport Department and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority to curb vehicular emissions.

The judge commended the EPA DG and his team for their proactive approach and effective measures taken against smog. He instructed the EPA to install banners and flexes at major bus terminals to highlight the deadlines for compliance under ETS and VICS certification.

Justice Karim clarified that the proceedings were not against anyone but meant to guide and assist the government.

He remarked that the court had been working on smog control for the past seven years. He indicated that hearing on petitions related to smog control would now be held on a daily basis.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe