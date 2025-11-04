LHC expresses concern at rising air pollution

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday expressed concern over rising air pollution and questioned the efficacy of the steps taken by the Punjab government.

During hearing of petitions regarding smog and other environmental issues, Justice Shahid Karim questioned whether “smog guns” serve any useful purpose.

Environment Protection Agency Director General (DG) Imran Hamid Sheikh and other officials appeared before the court.

The judge expressed displeasure over the failure to enforce restaurant closing hours and summoned Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza to appear in person on Tuesday (today).

He ordered action against the vehicles emitting smoke in the city.

Justice Karim observed that 70 per cent of pollution in the city caused by transport.

“Instead of blaming others, we must correct ourselves,” the judge advised the government.

The EPA DG apprised the court about progress on Emission Testing System (ETS) and Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS).

He said the EPA had been working in close coordination with the Punjab Transport Department and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority to curb vehicular emissions.

The judge commended the EPA DG and his team for their proactive approach and effective measures taken against smog. He instructed the EPA to install banners and flexes at major bus terminals to highlight the deadlines for compliance under ETS and VICS certification.

Justice Karim clarified that the proceedings were not against anyone but meant to guide and assist the government.

He remarked that the court had been working on smog control for the past seven years. He indicated that hearing on petitions related to smog control would now be held on a daily basis.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025