E-Paper | November 03, 2025

UK police charge British man with 10 counts of attempted murder in train attack

AFP Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 04:31pm
A forensic officer inspects the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train where a series of stabbings took place, at a platform at Huntingdon Station, near Cambridge, Britain, November 2, 2025. — Reuters/ Jack Taylor
A forensic officer inspects the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train where a series of stabbings took place, at a platform at Huntingdon Station, near Cambridge, Britain, November 2, 2025. — Reuters/ Jack Taylor
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A man has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train, British Transport Police said on Monday.

The 32-year-old, named Anthony Williams from Peterborough in central England, was also charged with actual bodily harm and possession of a knife in connection with the incident on Saturday evening.

He was also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a knife over a separate incident in London on the same day, a statement said. Tracy Easton of the Crown Prosecution Service said the investigation had involved a “huge volume of evidence, including CCTV”.

“We know the devastating impact the events on Saturday’s train has had and how the incident shocked the entire country. Our thoughts remain with all those affected,” she said.

Williams will appear in court in Peterborough later.

World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe