E-Paper | November 03, 2025

PTI set to move Lahore High Court against Punjab local govt bill

Amjad Mahmood Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 08:01am
A file photo of the Lahore High Court building. — Photo courtesy LHC website/File
A file photo of the Lahore High Court building. — Photo courtesy LHC website/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The PTI is expected to challenge the Punjab Local Government Bill 2025 before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday, and will be seeking a stay order agai­nst what it terms “unconstitutional provisions”.

Party leaders formally filed a representation against the bill, which has been sent to the president, prime minister, Punjab governor, chief minister and other senior officials.

PTI leader Ijaz Shafi said on Sunday the bill would be challenged in the LHC, along with a request for a stay order. He said objections have been prepared with the assistance of lawyers.

The representation has been submitted by Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, Ijaz Shafi, Muneer Ahmad and Mian Shabbir Ismail.

According to the text of the representation, several provisions of the bill are in conflict with Articles 17, 32 and 140-A of the Constitution.

PTI leaders have expressed strong reservations about the non-party-based, one-vote, multi-member union council model, saying that the non-party system would weaken the role of political parties and place administrative officers in control rather than elected local representatives, undermining local government powers.

They said the centralisation of financial powers goes against the spirit of local autonomy, while the authority to appoint administrators for an indefinite period is unconstitutional.

They demanded the restoration of direct elections for union council chairmen, the establishment of a fixed five-year tenure and a clear election schedule for local governments and strict restrictions on executive interference and administrators’ powers.

The bill was passed in mid-October.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe