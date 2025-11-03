Sindh Law Minister Lanjar wins SBC election

KARACHI: Sindh Mini­ster for Law, Home and Parliamentary Affairs Advocate Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has been elected as a member of the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) with a thumping majority.

According to a press release, he secured his victory from Nawabshah. Advocate Lanjar has previously served as the vice president of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA).

Speaking to his supporters and local journalists, Lanjar said his success was a reflection of the trust and unity of the legal fraternity. He said he had always remained fully committed to resolving lawyers’ issues and improving the judicial system.

According to unofficial results, other PPP-backed candidates declared elected included Qurban Malano from Sukkur, Asif Soomro from Larkana, Abdul Razzaq Mahar from Ghotki, Abdul Sattar Lohar from Naushahro Feroze, Hashim Laghari from Mirpurkhas and Ayaz Tanio from Hyderabad.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warmly congratulated to the newly-elected SBC members.

Expressing his delight over the resounding victory of the candidates backed by the Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF), he conveyed his best wishes to Lanjar and other newly elected candidates.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025