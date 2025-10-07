SHC suspends notification for raising nomination fee to contest SBC polls

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday suspended a notification issued by the Sindh advocate general for substantially enhancing the nomination fee for the candidates contesting the upcoming elections of the Sindh Bar Council (SBC).

A two-judge bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry, passed the interim order and also issued notices to the respondents with direction to file comments till Oct 13.

Waseemuddin Abid advocate petitioned the SHC impugning the notification issued on Sept 29, by Sindh Advocate General Jawed Dero, being the top provincial law officer. He also holds the position of SBC chairman and is acting as returning officer for the elections of apex lawyers’ body in the province.

The petitioner, along with other lawyers, argued before the bench that he was contesting the SBC’s elections, scheduled to be held on Nov 1. He was aggrieved at the issuance of the impugned notification since non-refundable nomination fee for the contesting candidates had substantially been enhanced to Rs200,000 from Rs25,000.

They also contended that the impugned notification was ultra vires of Rule 84 of the Sindh Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Rules, 2017 since only the SBC had the power to amend such rules and not the advocate general.

They also asserted that the subject notification had been issued after the announcement of the election schedule as polls schedule was announced on Sept 15 and Monday (Oct 6) was the last date for filing nomination papers.

After a preliminary hearing, the bench in its order said: “Prima facie there is force in the submission of counsel. Issue notice to the respondents for 13-10-2025. Till then, the impugned notification dated 29-09-2025 shall remain suspended.”

