E-challan approach is at best half-baked

Published November 2, 2025
THIS is with reference to the report ‘Petition lands in SHC against e-ticketing system’ (Oct 31), according to which, the Sindh High Court has been approached to rule against the newly introduced electronic challan (e-challan) system in Karachi. While the initiation of the system is, indeed, a commendable step towards achieving corruption-free enforcement of traffic rules regardless of one’s status, there are surely things that need to be set right in this regard.

One major limitation of the system is its inability to issue challans to vehicles registered in provinces other than Sindh. This gap in data integration hampers the system’s effectiveness in penalising out-of-province vehicles for violations they commit in Karachi. Another alarming inability of the system as it exists today is to penalise violators whose vehicles are still under the name of previous owners. This loophole raises concerns about the system’s accuracy and efficacy in holding the right individuals accountable.

The focus of the e-challan system seems primarily centred around enforcement without paying adequate attention to the foundational aspects of road safety. Without well-maintained infrastructure, proper traffic signage, implementation of smart signals, prominent road-markings and an effective road safety education system, the enforcement alone may not ensure efficient traffic management and accident prevention that are said to be two critical targets of the system.

The government should prioritise smooth roads and proper infrastructure before imposing fines on commuters. Besides, it should ensure that driver’s licences are not issued to ineligible individuals. Only through a comprehensive strategy can Karachi hope to ensure safer roads, reduced violations, and an improved traffic flow.

Mohsin Ahmed Khan Ghori
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

