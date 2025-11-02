E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Trailer runs over, kills student on Karachi’s Mauripur Road

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 10:59am
KARACHI: A trailer ran over and killed a teenage motorcyclist on Mauripur Road on Saturday, police said.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza said that two students of a private school were riding a motorcycle when the heavy vehicle hit them, resulting in critical injuries.

They were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where Asmatullah, 18, was pronounced dead while Naveed, 18, was admitted for treatment.

The driver responsible for the incident escaped from the spot, leaving behind the trailer that was impounded by the police.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

