60pc work on T-Chowk flyover complete: Naqvi

Islamabad: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited T-Chowk Flyover and Shaheen Chowk Underpass projects to review ongoing construction work and assess overall progress.

During his visit, minister inspected construction activities, reviewed the quality of work and expressed satisfaction over the pace and standard of progress. He directed that high-quality standards must be ensured at all stages, emphasising that no compromise on quality or speed would be tolerated.

Mr Naqvi announced that the T-Chowk Flyover project was 60pc complete and will be opened to traffic in early December, allowing travellers from the G.T. Road to enter Islamabad without any traffic signals.

“This project will serve as a major milestone in resolving the traffic congestion faced by citizens,” he said. He added that the flyover will significantly improve traffic flow and reduce travel time for commuters.

Minister Naqvi also directed the departments concernedto accelerate construction work on the Shaheen Chowk underpass, assigning the task of completing it within the next 30 days.

He instructed that work on both projects should continue round the clock to ensure timely completion, stressing the importance of finishing the projects swiftly to reduce public inconvenience, particularly during school and peak traffic hours.

