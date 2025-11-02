Fawad Chaudhry urges political engagement

GUJAR KHAN: Former PTI federal minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has stressed the need for political engagement to resolve issues.

Talking to Dawn in Jhelum on Saturday, he said he had also advocated this option during his meeting with the PTI founder two and a half months ago in Adiala jail. He said those who were boiling up the political temperature from the PTI end on social media were, in fact, doing no service to the party.

He said engaging with the government and establishment was need of the hour, adding he was making sincere efforts to find a political solution.

Mr Chaudhry said social media users were no doubt attracting viewership by airing controversies and by playing with the emotions of the party workers. This is not an appropriate way to pave the way for the release of the party founder. He said PTI is a political party and has a future to do politics at the national front. He said adding fuel to the fire with every new attractive video or so-called analysis was shrinking the political space at national horizon.

When asked if he was still in PTI, he replied: “I was a minister like many others who deserted Khan during hard times. I am a politician by birth and believe in political solution to political issues. Endless confrontation sees no light at the end of the tunnel.”

He said he had categorically pointed out during the early days of turmoil that the leadership engaged had no guts to get freedom for our leader and at that time this statement was bitterly criticised by the ‘leaders at the helms’.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025