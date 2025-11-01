Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no surprise. What is worrying is the authorities’ lack of preparedness to cope with an environmental challenge in a province that is already highly vulnerable to drought. Balochistan has an arid climate marked by erratic rainfall, extreme temperature fluctuations and prolonged dry spells. Vast swathes of its western and south-western parts have recorded rainfall deficits of up to 79pc between May and October. With more and more rainless days, the province is experiencing acute water stress that is crippling agriculture and livestock, the backbone of rural livelihoods. The forecast of below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures between November and January can further aggravate conditions.

The province has seen many severe droughts, some lasting for years. Research shows that prolonged dry spells destroyed nearly 80pc of fruit orchards, drastically reduced yields of rain-fed crops, and led to the death of some 2m animals. Repeated droughts, coupled with excessive water extraction, has resulted in a sharp fall in groundwater table levels, and rendered the karez irrigation systems dysfunctional. Heatwaves have also intensified, increasing both the frequency and severity of drought events. The latest warning is not merely a meteorological concern; it is a reminder of the persistent failure of the provincial leadership and bureaucracy to manage the country’s most water-stressed and drought-prone province. The Met Department’s call for early action must be heeded now to avert a humanitarian disaster. The increasing frequency of drought conditions demands a long-term strategic plan by the provincial authorities to invest in modern water conservation technologies, restore indigenous irrigation systems and reduce local communities’ dependence on rain-fed agriculture. Those who have witnessed the devastating impact of recurring droughts know that the time to protect the province from intensifying weather extremes is running out.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025