BD delegation visits CSA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
LAHORE: A high-level delegation from the government of Bangladesh visited the Civil Services Academy (CSA) on Friday.

The delegation was led by Western Sydney University (Australia) Emeritus Professor Dr Anisuzzaman Chowdhury and special assistant (state minister), other members included former bureaucrats from Bangladesh Dr K M Kabir-ul-Islam and Dr Sharif-ul-Islam, Entrepreneur Junaayed Masrur Khan, Bangladesh Economic Relations Division Additional Secretary Dr Mizan-ur-Rehman and South Asia & Saarc Director General Bilal Mahmood Chaudhry.

During the visit, Prof Dr Anisuzzaman delivered a lecture on “Justice: From Local to Global – Can Islam Guide Public Administrators?” to 136 probationary officers of the 53rd Common Training Programme and faculty members of the CSA.

He highlighted the Islamic principles of Adl (justice), Qist (equity), and Amanah (trust) as the moral foundations of good governance and effective public service.

He reminded the probationers that, as future civil servants, they bear the responsibility to serve the nation selflessly, uphold public trust, and ensure justice and fairness for all citizens — a duty rooted in faith, integrity, and commitment to national service.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

