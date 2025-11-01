There is no rule of law in country, says Qaisar

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and secretary general of the Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Aaeen-i-Pakistan, Asad Qaiser has said here on Friday that lack of rule of law is the country’s biggest issue.

Addressing lawyers at the Swabi Judicial Complex, Asad Qaiser said that under the leadership of Mahmood Khan Achakzai, an alliance titled Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Aaeen-i-Pakistan has been formed to ensure supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law in the country.

He said that following the 26th constitutional amendment, the judiciary had effectively been placed under the executive control, restricting courts from issuing verdicts against the will of the government. “During the passage of this amendment, the conscience of parliamentarians was traded as each member was allegedly offered billion of rupees,” he alleged. Those lawmakers, who resisted, he added, were subjected to harassment and blackmailing of their families.

Asad Qaiser remarked that the mindset behind the 26th amendment had been exposed. “The elected chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, representing over 45 million people, is not allowed to meet his party leader despite court orders,” he said. Even prisoners convicted of serious crimes are entitled to visitation rights under jail laws, yet a former prime minister has been denied this right, which, he said, is a blatant violation of the Constitution and the law.

Inaugurates solar power system at Swabi judicial complex

On this occasion, Asad Qaiser inaugurated a 15 KVA solar power system at the Swabi Judicial Complex and announced a grant of Rs5 million for the Swabi Bar Council.

WHEAT SEED: Wheat seed is not available with agriculture department in Swabi despite the fact that the wheat sowing is in a full swing across the district for the last few days.

Farmers hailing from different areas complained on Friday that they had made several visits to seed provision section of the agriculture department in the district headquarters, but to no avail.

Hanif Khan, a farmer from Maneri Bala village, said that he was caught in a strange situation because he had a large track of where he wanted to sow wheat as soon as possible and if the wheat seeds arrival was further delayed; his difficulties would increase.

The officials of the seed provision section, when this correspondent visited them, said wheat seed would arrive very soon.

“It is expected that we would get different varieties of seed and the same would be given to the farmers according to their demands and requirements,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025