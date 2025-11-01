E-Paper | November 01, 2025

There is no rule of law in country, says Qaisar

Muqaddam Khan Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and secretary general of the Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Aaeen-i-Pakistan, Asad Qaiser has said here on Friday that lack of rule of law is the country’s biggest issue.

Addressing lawyers at the Swabi Judicial Complex, Asad Qaiser said that under the leadership of Mahmood Khan Achakzai, an alliance titled Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Aaeen-i-Pakistan has been formed to ensure supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law in the country.

He said that following the 26th constitutional amendment, the judiciary had effectively been placed under the executive control, restricting courts from issuing verdicts against the will of the government. “During the passage of this amendment, the conscience of parliamentarians was traded as each member was allegedly offered billion of rupees,” he alleged. Those lawmakers, who resisted, he added, were subjected to harassment and blackmailing of their families.

Asad Qaiser remarked that the mindset behind the 26th amendment had been exposed. “The elected chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, representing over 45 million people, is not allowed to meet his party leader despite court orders,” he said. Even prisoners convicted of serious crimes are entitled to visitation rights under jail laws, yet a former prime minister has been denied this right, which, he said, is a blatant violation of the Constitution and the law.

Inaugurates solar power system at Swabi judicial complex

On this occasion, Asad Qaiser inaugurated a 15 KVA solar power system at the Swabi Judicial Complex and announced a grant of Rs5 million for the Swabi Bar Council.

WHEAT SEED: Wheat seed is not available with agriculture department in Swabi despite the fact that the wheat sowing is in a full swing across the district for the last few days.

Farmers hailing from different areas complained on Friday that they had made several visits to seed provision section of the agriculture department in the district headquarters, but to no avail.

Hanif Khan, a farmer from Maneri Bala village, said that he was caught in a strange situation because he had a large track of where he wanted to sow wheat as soon as possible and if the wheat seeds arrival was further delayed; his difficulties would increase.

The officials of the seed provision section, when this correspondent visited them, said wheat seed would arrive very soon.

“It is expected that we would get different varieties of seed and the same would be given to the farmers according to their demands and requirements,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe