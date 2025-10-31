Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rubbishes contentious remarks about disarming Hamas

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday rubbished and strongly condemned the contentious remarks made by government spokesperson Danyal Chaudhry regarding the role of Pakistani troops in the Gaza peace force, which also included the disarming of Hamas.

Addressing the remarks by the federal parliamentary secretary for information and broadcasting in an interview on Geo News show ‘Naya Pakistan’, the defence minister said: “I will say God forbid on all these three remarks; what kind of statement has he given. Nothing from this is our target or suits us.”

In an interview on Tuesday on Ary News show ‘11th Hour’, Chaudhry had said regarding the mandate of the Gaza peace force: “Pakistan and the other countries that will be chosen will make sure there is no extremism or violence … or that there is no cross-border attack. Pakistan will enforce that.”

Chaudhry also said that the security of any Pakistani soldier deputed for duty in the force would be the utmost priority. “We will fulfil our duty and protect Muslim brothers and make sure there are no cross-border violations or terrorism.”

Questioned if the mandate would also include the disarmament of Hamas, Chaudhry had said: “Yes absolutely, if [Hamas] will be disarmed, only then the other force will be able to carry on. Things will only move forward after disarmament.”

A cornerstone of the US-brokered Gaza Peace Agreement is the establishment of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), composed mainly of troops from Muslim-majority countries.

According to officials close to the discussions, an announcement is expected soon from the federal government regarding the decision.

Addressing the matter while slamming Chaudhry’s remarks, Asif said Pakistan would follow whatever collective decision is taken for the force. He also questioned on whose behalf the federal parliamentary secretary was speaking in terms of enforcing peace.

“I have no information about this. I am frankly speaking that if we are saying such things on a personal level on any TV [channel] then it is inappropriate.”

Questioned if the role of the force was really as per Chaudhry’s remarks, Asif said: “I won’t be in favour then. There has been no discussion like this.”

He agreed when asked that the inclusion of any Pakistani troops in such a force in the face of continued Israeli bombing would cause a complicated situation.

Officials familiar with the deliberations, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, have said discussions within the government and military establishment are at an “advanced stage”. According to them, the tone of internal consultations suggests that Islamabad is inclined to take part in the mission.

The ISF’s mandate would include maintaining internal security, disarming Hamas, securing border crossings, and assisting with humanitarian relief and reconstruction under the supervision of a transitional Palestinian authority.

Officials in Islamabad argue that Pakistan’s potential participation stems from both moral responsibility and diplomatic necessity. They noted that Pakistan was part of the original eight-country peace proposal conceived in late 2024, and backed by several Muslim-majority states, that formed the basis of the US-brokered Gaza peace plan finalised earlier this month.

Since the ISF was a key pillar of that plan, officials said, Pakistan’s participation would signal consistency and credibility. Another argument giv­en by the government circles supporting Pakistan’s inclusion in the ISF is its strong track record in int­ernational peacekeeping.

Pakistan is one of the largest troop contributors to United Nations peace missions, having deployed more than 200,000 personnel to over 40 operations across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Officials contend that this experience not only equips Pakistani forces to manage volatile post-conflict environments but also lends credibility and legitimacy to the ISF.

Beyond moral and operational grounds, foreign policy imperatives also underpin the government’s case for participation. Officials argue that joining the Gaza stabilisation force could strengthen Pakistan’s relations with the United States.

Islamabad’s ties with Washington have been on a gradual mend since Trump’s return to the White House, following years of friction over Afghanistan and counter-terrorism. Participating in a US-supported multilateral initiative, they said, could further this thaw and open avenues for economic cooperation, defence support and regional influence.

However, officials cautioned that there is still no clarity on the legal framework for the deployment. “Ideally, we would like this deployment to take place under a UN mandate,” an official said.

Still, such a deployment would not be without risk. Gaza remains highly volatile, and domestic opinion in Pakistan presents an additional challenge.

Many Pakistanis, deeply sympathetic to the Pales­tinian cause, may perceive participation in a US-desi­gned stabilisation mission as serving Israeli interests or even as a betrayal of Palestinian resistance. “It’s a difficult but defining choice,” said another official.

Asif had said on Tuesday that a decision on sending Pakistani troops for the Gaza peace force was still being finalised and “it is in process”.

Afghan Taliban issue

Meanwhile, on the recent agreement with the Afghan Taliban to continue the current ceasefire ahead of further talks and the agreeement on a monitoring and verification mechanism for any violation, Asif suggested that there might be the inclusion of multiple countries in the monitoring mechanism to ensure its longterm sustainability instead of a breakdown in 12 or 15 months.

He said giving a “free hand” to any border crossing of terrorists amounted to abetting them or conniving with them. “If they don’t stop this or monitor this then it means they have a connivance and their agreement is involved in terrorists coming and spilling blood in Pakistan,” the defence minister said.

To a question on whether the Afghan Taliban accepted the presence and usage of their soil by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to conduct attacks on Pakistan, Asif: “They accept this privately.”

He said the two were very entangled and the entire TTP leadership was present in Kabul. “The sanctuaries in Kabul must have been provided by the Afghan Taliban, thry (TTP) won’t be living in hotels.”