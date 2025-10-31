E-Paper | October 31, 2025

Kremlin refers questions to defence ministry on Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

Reuters Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:48pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred journalists to the Russian defence ministry on Friday when asked about a Reuters report that Russia had fired 9M729 missiles at Ukraine.

A senior Ukrainian source said that Russia has fired the missile — whose secret development prompted the United States to abandon a nuclear arms control treaty with Moscow — at Ukraine 23 times since August this year.

“This question should be addressed to the military — what specific missiles, delivery systems, and weapons are being used. This should be asked of the Ministry of Defence,” Peskov told reporters.

The 9M729 led the United States to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019. Washington said the missile was in breach of the treaty and could fly far beyond its limit of 500 kilometres, although Russia denied this.

“If you remember this story, in fact, the American side did make claims at that time, but the Russian side refuted all these claims very convincingly and, on the contrary, explained that the claims were unfounded,” Peskov said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in 2018 that the 9M729 missile had not been developed or tested for a range equal to or exceeding the 500km limit established by the INF treaty for this class of missiles.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe